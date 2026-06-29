How Kawasaki Fixed The H2's 'Widowmaker' Reputation

The 1970s was an era when motorcycle manufacturers, freshly drunk on the explosion of the superbike market, decided the best way to stay on top was simply to offer an ungodly amount of horsepower, while completely ignoring whether the motorcycle's chassis or the rider could even handle it. Honda delivered the smooth, reliable, and completely civilized CB750 to the world, but Kawasaki looked at that motorcycle and chose violence.

In 1972, the brand dropped the Mach IV H2 750. It featured a 748-cubic-centimeter air-cooled, two-stroke triple engine that delivered 74 horsepower. While the numbers might not feel like much, the H2 beat the fastest motorcycles of the '70s when it came to quarter-mile times, crossing the line in under 12 seconds. Due to its performance, it soon came to be known as "The Widowmaker." It's an ominous name, but still not quite as cool as the Suzuki "Whispering Death" RG 500 — the most dangerous motorcycle ever sold.

To understand why the early H2 wanted to kill you, you have to understand how a large two-stroke engine delivers power. Unlike a linear four-stroke engine, an aggressive two-stroke engine relies heavily on exhaust tuning. Below 4,000 rpm, the H2 was relatively docile. But the moment the rev needle swung past that, it offered a violent surge of acceleration as the torque practically doubled in an instant. If you were mid-corner when the bike reached its powerband, the sudden surge of torque would break rear wheel traction or twist the frame into a terrifying high-speed wobble. Compounding this effect was the chassis geometry -– a light front end, a short wheelbase, and a chassis that flexed in corners would help routinely spit riders off, cementing the H2's lethal folklore.