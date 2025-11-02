Five Iconic Kawasaki Motorcycles You'll Recognize From The Big Screen

Johnny Tran generally prefers Hondas throughout the first 'Fast and Furious' film, but there's a notable point where he picks a different marquee: The very end, where he saddles up on a Kawasaki KLR650 to go shoot Jesse outside Dom's house. Spoiler warning. This is also the one time where Tran's choice in vehicle leaves him for dead, which my roommate (and fellow "Fast" lover) Pomegranate swears is related. Her rule is, you betray Honda, you die.

There's been some debate in motorcycle-recognition circles around whether these bikes are actually intended to be KLR 650s, since they change so much during the chase scene. When Lance is thrown from his, and the bike lands on top of him, it's clearly an entirely different two-stroke bike for that shot. The wides, though, tend to show KLRs, so I'm counting these.

An appearance of another KLR in film doesn't merit another slide, but I do need to shout out the KLR 650 from "Hackers." It's the bike that Acid Burn's pre-Crash Override boyfriend rides, and it's presented as such a cool thing — Burn slinks out of Cyberdelia in her oversized Suzuki leathers, whips on a helmet, and then takes off on the back of this bike. Yet, they cast an oversized lawn tractor as the bike. They really couldn't get a Gixxer or something for that? I laugh at that scene every time, because you can clearly hear that 650 thumper sputtering away as it takes off from the cafe-slash-arcade-slash-roller rink. God, I wish Cyberdelia was real.