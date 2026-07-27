Why Companies That Make Hydrogen-Powered Semi Trucks Keep Going Belly Up

It's not all bad news on the fuel-cell front — as we'll discuss below — but there have been more than a few glitches on the way to realizing the promises of hydrogen-powered semis. Perhaps the most notable failure may have been from Nikola — the company brought to public prominence by convicted fraudster Trevor Milton – which filed for bankruptcy in 2025. However, that year also saw the end of the line for the smaller start-ups like Hyzon Motors alongside well-financed outfits such as the Renault-backed Hyvia. Meanwhile, OEMs including Daimler, GM, and Stellantis have all pulled back from previous hydrogen commitments.

These sudden shifts shouldn't be a complete surprise, though. One way to consider the current state of the hydrogen vehicle landscape is with the concept of the Gartner Hype Cycle, which begins when an innovation inspires the marketplace and triggers a peak of inflated expectations. However, this typically leads to a trough of disillusionment when the innovation doesn't live up to expectations. After bottoming out, this heads into a gradual upward slope as a product's real-world capabilities are explored before finally reaching a plateau of productivity when the technology finds mainstream success.

In this reading, hydrogen-powered semis may be still traveling the trough of disillusionment at this point in the game, leading some of their makers to give up on technology. Beyond that, however, hydrogen-truck start-ups are also dealing with some of the same big stumbling blocks as EV start-ups, such as the simple fact that creating a fresh car brand from scratch is a difficult task — especially when it requires a whole new fueling infrastructure to support it.