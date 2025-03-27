How To Avoid The Most Common EV Charging Problems, According To Consumer Reports

In the same way it's easier to shove a few boxes into an empty closet than it is to find a place for those boxes in a closet full of stuff, charging speeds drop as you get closer to a full charge. Because of that, if you have the option, only charging to 80 percent and stopping a little more frequently will also save you time. For the sake of your battery, try to avoid letting the charge get too low.

It can also help to add a Level 2 charger at home if that's an option, since simply plugging into a wall outlet overnight may not give you as much range as you need the next day. There's also a good chance your EV will let you precondition the cabin while plugged in to avoid draining the battery, and you should be able to precondition your battery before you pull up to a charger. And, of course, if you're really worried about road trips, you can just spring for an EV that offers more than 300 miles of range. No amount of prep can take 100 percent of the risk out of driving an EV, but if you at least take a little time to prepare, you can at least guarantee your charging experience will be better than it is for those who don't.