Convicted Nikola Fraudster Trevor Milton Gets The Team Back Together For One Last Job

Milton claims this new nine-seat jet he's supposedly working on will fly from Los Angeles to New York without stopping for fuel. He says that he's working towards full aerial autonomy with AI. He says SyberJet will be the go-to partner for other companies to leverage AI in their own gets, with the company becoming a service provider. He says SyberJet is working on autonomous jets for the military, too. He also says that he did nothing wrong at Nikola, that he was wrongfully convicted, and that actually all that "fraud" business only made him better at running companies.

Trevor Milton has proven, through Nikola, that he is willing to lie to investors. He's proven that he's willing to use political lobbying dollars to buy a get-out-of-hail free card. But most of all, he's proven that he wants to transfer investor funds to his own pocket and get out of Dodge safe and sound. To the Wall Street Journal, Milton likens this post-pardon era of his life to a "comeback story," "like Secretariat." If I were a betting woman, I wouldn't put my money on SyberJet's horse.