I've Got A Porsche 911 Turbo S T-Hybrid For The Next Week, What Do You Want To Know?
While the automotive world is going fully electric as quickly as carmakers and governments initially planned, industry-wide electrification is inevitable. The Toyota Camry and RAV4 are now hybrid-only, you can get plug-in-hybrid versions of big luxury sedans, and even supercar companies have introduced hybrid models. Porsche has offered hybrids for over a decade now, so it wasn't a surprise when the brand introduced the 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid in 2024.
I adored that car when I drove it in Spain, as did Andy when he lived with one for a week, and we've been eagerly anticipating Porsche coming out with more hybrid 911 variants. Well, that time has come — the facelifted 911 Turbo S was revealed back in September, coming exclusively with a similar T-Hybrid powertrain. Porsche just delivered me a 2026 911 Turbo S cabriolet in Gentian Blue that I'm going to live with for the next week, so now I ask you: What do you want to know about this new 911?
More sports cars need brown leather and wood trim
In a bit of cosmic alignment, five years and a couple weeks ago I had a 2021 911 Turbo S cabriolet press car in an identical spec, which I reviewed for my old job, so this will be a nice direct point of comparison. Beyond both cars being painted Gentian Blue with a Truffle Brown interior, the options lists are quite similar as well — they've both got the fancy Burmester sound system, the front axle lift, ventilated seats, lane change assist, and black calipers for the carbon-ceramic brakes. But this new car also has options like a surround-view camera system, leather sun visors, and wood trim inserts that are not only just on the dashboard and door cards, but on the seatbacks as well.
That 2021 model cost $218,650 to start, with the options bringing its MSRP to $234,570. The new one? It starts at $286,650, with a total price of $307,150 for this particular car. Oof, inflation really does suck. It can get a whole lot more expensive, too — on the Porsche configurator I got one past $384k, and that's before you get into any special-order Sonderwunsch options.
We love inflation, don't we folks?
The updated 992.2 Turbo S does have some things going for it over the pre-facelift, though. Instead of the old twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-6, the Turbo S uses the GTS' new single-turbo 3.6-liter engine, but with a second turbocharger added on. With the help of its 400-volt 1.9-kWh battery pack and electric motor integrated into the PDK transmission, the new Turbo S boasts 701 horsepower (61 hp more than before) and 590 pound-feet of torque. Porsche says the cabrio needs just 2.5 seconds to hit 60 mph, a tenth slower than the coupe. But as we all know Porsche loves to underrate its performance figures, and in Car and Driver's testing a 2026 Turbo S coupe did the 0-to-60 run in two seconds flat. 100 mph arrived in 4.8 seconds, and the magazine recorded a 9.7-second quarter-mile time. Sheesh.
So, what do you want to know about this thing? I'll be using it as my daily for the next seven days, and will be taking it on some of Southern California's best driving roads this weekend. I'll do my best to answer your questions in the comments, and in my forthcoming review.