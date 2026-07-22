I've Got A Porsche 911 Turbo S T-Hybrid For The Next Week, What Do You Want To Know?

While the automotive world is going fully electric as quickly as carmakers and governments initially planned, industry-wide electrification is inevitable. The Toyota Camry and RAV4 are now hybrid-only, you can get plug-in-hybrid versions of big luxury sedans, and even supercar companies have introduced hybrid models. Porsche has offered hybrids for over a decade now, so it wasn't a surprise when the brand introduced the 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid in 2024.

I adored that car when I drove it in Spain, as did Andy when he lived with one for a week, and we've been eagerly anticipating Porsche coming out with more hybrid 911 variants. Well, that time has come — the facelifted 911 Turbo S was revealed back in September, coming exclusively with a similar T-Hybrid powertrain. Porsche just delivered me a 2026 911 Turbo S cabriolet in Gentian Blue that I'm going to live with for the next week, so now I ask you: What do you want to know about this new 911?