The EPA Just Named The Most Fuel-Efficient Automaker, And It's Not Toyota

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released its 2025 Automotive Trends Report, in which Honda took the top spot as the nation's most fuel-efficient automaker (not including all-electric brands like Tesla), with a fleet average economy of 31 mpg. Next come Hyundai and Kia, with fleet averages of 29.8 and 29.2 mpg, respectively, before we find Toyota, tied for fourth place with BMW and Nissan at 29. Ford, GM, and Stellantis are at the bottom of the barrel (in that order, at 23.4, 22.9, and 22.8 mpg), which isn't surprising given the vast majority of vehicles they sell are gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs that undermine their EV gains.

What may surprise you in the EPA report is the recent leap in fuel economy averages posted by 13 of the 14 largest automakers (the odd one being Tesla) that sell their cars in the U.S. Although Honda saw its five-year fleet average jump from 28.9 to 31, the leader here was Toyota, with a 3.3 mpg gain between Model Year 2019 and 2024, followed by BMW, with a 2.8 mpg gain across its U.S. lineup, and a respectable 2.4 mpg across all Mercedes.

The EPA credits the improvement to manufacturers adding electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to their lineups. However, after removing the impact of these electrified and hybridized vehicles, the only automakers that haven't taken a massive hit to their fleet averages were Honda, Toyota, and Nissan. Without EVs and PHEVs, the average economy figures across their lineups are 30.1, 28.4, and 28.5 mpg, respectively.