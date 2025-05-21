The Trump Administration Is Twisting Facts Big Time In Its Latest Attack On EVs

The presence of Elon Musk in the Trump White House doesn't seem to have affected the administration's general hatred of electric vehicles. Automotive News reports that the Department of Transportation is expected to backtrack on Biden-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, revising the numbers to address what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement was an illegal effort to use "CAFE standards as a backdoor electric vehicle mandate — driving the price of cars up."

"Resetting CAFE standards as Congress' intended will lower vehicle costs and ensure the American people can purchase the cars they want," he added. Duffy's move echoes a complaint lodged in January of 2024 by 120 Republican members of Congress. In a letter to the then-head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the GOP contingent called the CAFE standards an "out-of-touch de facto EV mandate" that "ignores the reality that most Americans still prefer the internal combustion engine vehicle, and the fact there is a lack of consumer demand for EVs."

We could debate the health of the EV market all we want, but the problem here is that Duffy's DOT — and Republicans in Congress — have grossly distorted what NHTSA actually did back in 2023 when it proposed new standards for cars and light trucks.