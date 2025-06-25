These Are Your Dream 10-Wheel Garages
You've got all the money in the world, all the space and tools you could dream up to store and wrench on cars, but you've got a problem: No matter what combination of vehicles you imagine, you're not allowed more than ten wheels. This is the hypothetical I dreamed up for all of you earlier in the week, and today we're looking through your results. You've got some wild imaginations out there, and that's why I love you all so much.
I didn't put many rules in this time, beyond "10 wheels," but having seen your answers I'm starting to wonder if I should have added a few more. No, maintenance of the property doesn't count; yes, wheels that touch the ground — even if they don't always touch the ground — need to be accounted for. Neither form of rulebreaking will disqualify you, though it will earn a snarky comment from me. With that, let's dig into your dream 10-wheel garages.
I'm fascinated by the second tractor
A garage big enough to hold more than 2 cars will be on property that needs maintenance. 10 wheels of my garage are taken up by the 2 tractors and the snowblower, so I guess I have to sell the cars and walk to work now. ;)
Assuming lawn equipment doesn't count, I'd keep the MR2 and CRX I have now and then add an Owosso Pulse for the last 2. Yes, it has outriggers, but I'm making the executive decision that wheels which don't touch the ground full time don't count.
Submitted by: Eslader
Eslader, since I called you out twice in the intro, you get the honor of first billing here. It's only fair. I do have to ask, though, what the point of the second tractor is. A garage of 10 wheels doesn't have to be particularly large, and it certainly doesn't need to be on acres and acres of property. A lawn mower and a snowblower, I get. What's the second tractor for, Eslader?
What the hell is a Dhabiyan?
10 wheels? Perfect. I just got my first SUV in a really long time, so why not really lean into the segment?
There's no price requirement in here, so I'll go Dhabiyan. 401 commutes might actually be pleasant in this.
Submitted by: dolsh
What in God's name have you shown me, dolsh? Why does it have Dodge Charger tail lights?
Bikes were never a requirement
Dent Side Ford F350 Dually with a cummins = 6 wheels
C6 ZR1 = 4 wheels
Boom...no bikes.
Submitted by: TheDuke
I feel like you think not getting bikes in your garage is some kind of Thing, TheDuke, but I offered up a 6x6 G-Wagen in my intro post. You never had to add bikes into the mix.
Rally heritage
I have never been a huge fan of motorcycles (I like a body shell and/or rollcage for protection) but when I was in my twenties and I had a few biker friends, I always lusted after nude bikes, especially the Ducati Monster S4, so that would be my 2-wheeler of choice.
Sitting to the right of the Monster would be my current iX, although I would have opted for the air suspension, as it is the perfect daily driver and the best in its class. My fun car would be either a GC8 Impreza, modified as a RHD 22B clone (fun to drive and hear) or a 550 Maranello (fun to hear and look at).
Submitted by: ODDseth
ODDSeth, I want to commend you for your GC8 22B replica idea. Exquisite taste.
Thanks for the QOTD idea
I used to play this game with buddies but by cylinder count.
Porsche Taycan Turbo S CrossTurismo and a Morgan Super 3. Two polar opposites of vehicles and I have a wheel to spare.
Submitted by: Joel Sinclair
Joel, I don't think we've done a cylinder count QOTD before. Thanks for the idea, maybe I'll borrow it for a future ask.
Big Ford fan over here
I'm going to go with attainable and maintainable. I'd have a 2023 Ford Maverick, a 2022 Mustang GT, and my current 2006 Honda Shadow VT750C, it does everything I need.
The Maverick would cover 90% of what I need a truck for, less capacity for moving a housefull of stuff but would cover 100$ of day to day tasks like hauling trash, dirty tools, or acting as a mobile workbench.
The Mustang GT would be for trips and commuting, powerful and reliable and fun to drive with a great exhaust sound.
Submitted by: Psycho78
I really appreciate Jalopnik commenter Psycho78's commitment to reasonable, practical, attainable vehicles. Just shows you can't always just a book by its cover.
Ten wheels, one car
Well that was easy.
I'll take the Michelin PLR, built from a Citroën DS Break. 10-Wheels, 2x Small Block Chevy 350 engines, and somewhere around 500-600HP.
Submitted by: Dr.Xyster
This is what I'm talking about, Dr.Xyster. Absolutely off-the-wall vehicles I've never heard of. Thank you.
Ten of a kind
Ten wheels? Ten unicycles. Why do I have ten unicycles? Not my concern, just giving you my answer
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
Why do you want to know about Alf Enthusiast's 10 unicycles, anyway? What're you, a cop? Where's your warrant?
And what is the deal with gravel bikes?
Here's my 10 wheel pick. Corvette ZR1X, Ineos Genadier, Salsa Carbon X1.
I currently have 33 wheels in the garage so going down to 10 would be problematic considering the realities of suburban life.
Submitted by: Factoryhack
I was going to interrogate why you require 33 wheels in the suburbs, but then I Googled the Salsa and found that it's a gravel bike. Factoryhack, can you explain the appeal? Why would you ever want drop bars and a rigid fork on an offroad bike?
Two wheels good
Easy.
Nissan GT-R. This would be the daily driver.
Ford Raptor. This is the obligatory "truck."
Ninja 400. This is the filler for two wheels.
I'd need to take motorcycle training, as I've never had one... but I picked a bike that is recommended for novices, rather than a real screamer.
Submitted by: tallestdwarf
You should take the MSF anyway, tallestdwarf, but that's a great bike to start on. You should get one in real life, rather than just in the fantasy.