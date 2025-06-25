These Are Your Dream 10-Wheel Garages

You've got all the money in the world, all the space and tools you could dream up to store and wrench on cars, but you've got a problem: No matter what combination of vehicles you imagine, you're not allowed more than ten wheels. This is the hypothetical I dreamed up for all of you earlier in the week, and today we're looking through your results. You've got some wild imaginations out there, and that's why I love you all so much.

I didn't put many rules in this time, beyond "10 wheels," but having seen your answers I'm starting to wonder if I should have added a few more. No, maintenance of the property doesn't count; yes, wheels that touch the ground — even if they don't always touch the ground — need to be accounted for. Neither form of rulebreaking will disqualify you, though it will earn a snarky comment from me. With that, let's dig into your dream 10-wheel garages.