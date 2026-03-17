My Porsche 996 Turbo Has A New Interior And This Is The Best Day Ever

I just picked up my car from the interior shop, and I'm absolutely giddy. It's been damn near three years since I first sat down with Two Brothers Automotive and Spotlight Customs in northeast Ohio to develop a plan for my 996 Turbo, and today is the culmination of all of that work. I ordered the first parts for this complete aesthetic overhaul back in October of 2023, and a whole lot of crazy stuff has happened since then. What started as a somewhat-haggard, Seal Grey on Graphite Grey, 90,000-mile 2001 Porsche 911 Turbo, is now a vision in Ocean Jade Metallic with a full color-matched leather and wool interior.

I keep pinching myself, imagining this car will disappear once I wake up from this dream. I was an impressionable 14-year-old car enthusiast when this car debuted. I distinctly remember buying an issue of Evo Magazine in Heathrow Airport on my way to a foreign exchange program in Spain when I was a high-school senior, largely because it had a 9FF-modified 996 Turbo on the cover. This car has worked its way into my psyche in a way that won't ever come loose. I am my 996 Turbo, and my 996 Turbo is me. With all of these custom touches, it's an exact reflection of my desires. It's perfect.

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My intention has always been to drive this car for decades. Miles equal memories, and I suspect this car will connect me with lots of places, people, and memories until I perish, or until gasoline is no longer economically viable; whichever comes first. This new interior reinforces that vision. It has me even more excited to get out there and rack up the miles. Who wants to go for a drive?