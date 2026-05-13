These Are The Automotive Projects You Dream To Complete
We all have dream cars. Many of us even have dream project cars. Earlier this week, though, I asked all of you beautiful people for a bit of a twist on the formula: What's your dream car project? Not just a make and model, not saying "I want to wrench on an old Honda," but specific details about the actual jobs and mods you want to do to your ultimate project car.
You all showed up with a wealth of responses, and a few of them even weren't just restomodding classic American muscle. One of you actually did something truly magical, and figured out a way to turn an oft-restomodded '60s American car into a build that I would truly be jealous of. Which of you pulled that off? Why not take a look through all ten of my top picks and find out for yourself? Honorable mention goes to the twin-turbo V6 Volkswagen Cabrio, a car I desperately want to see someone attempt to make.
Restomod an old Mustang
When I was 17, my dad and I owned a '65 Mustang GT. I would love to have that car back and spend some serious money on it. I'd redo the interior to bone-stock and I'd return the paint to its original colour. Its 289 would get some modern upgrades to bring the hp just over 400. It would get completely modern suspension and steering, Wildwood or Brembo brakes all around. To complete the sleeper look I'd have a set of wheels made that would be wider than stock, but would look the same as the stock GT wheels. Basically I'm imagining my old Mustang reinterpreted as a modern GT350R. I think I even have the project drawn up in a drawer somewhere.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Restomodding an old Mustang. Daring today.
Restore an old wagon
I would love to find and restore a vintage station wagon with a straight-six and a 3-on-the-tree.
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
Consider: A fourth gear, perhaps.
Restore a GTI
I would love to have another 1992 Volkswagen GTI 16 valve in Montana Green to restore back to stockish. Making it clean and tidy again, maybe some coilovers and wide lips on the BBS wheels, but aside from that just the way it came.
Those Recaro seats, the wheels, the engine, it's all such an amazing combination that I would appreciate much more now than when I've had them in the past.
Submitted by: MIke
Mike, I can already see you starting here. "Oh, maybe just some coilovers..."
BMW RR-swap a Bugeye Sprite
My dream conversion has always been to drop a BMW 1000 RR flat four into a Bugeye Sprite, along with the transmission and rear axle/suspension from an N/A Miata. Should get 200+ hp and the weight below 1,200 pounds, plus a lower center of gravity and a 14,000 RPM redline. A good way to die.
Submitted by: Norm DePlume
Norm, I regret to inform you the BMW RR bikes use inline fours rather than flat fours. I'm sorry to have to be the bearer of bad news.
Build up a Dodge Dart
My first car was a '68 Dodge Dart, and I would love to build another. A mildly built 383 with a lumpy idle and a 5-speed, and I'd be a happy camper.
Submitted by: Rollerrob
Probably a better pick than the newer Dart.
V12-swap a Jaguar XJ
I'd like to build everything, but it depends on what's for sale when I'm done with my current build. First option – A first generation Jaguar XJ or an XJ Coupe. I'd find a manual transmission and a V12 to swap in. I've had cylinder counts of 2, 4, 6 and 8. Now I need to try 12. Since those Jags don't come along very often, I may be itching too much and get a 944 and do my best Singer impression with one of those since I don't have 3 million in the couch cushions for the real deal. I'd spend time time and try to figure out how to make a higher revving big 4 cylinder. Pepita or that pattern that messes with your eyes for the interior.
Submitted by: Clay Horste
Singerizing a 944 would be a fantastic bit, honestly. Taking one of the cheapest, least-loved Porsches and doing it up like it's the gooned-over 964? I love it.
Slam a Camaro on Wats
Early Camaro with a straight-6, de-stroke it to somewhere below 3 liters, triple Weber carbs, bolt-on fender flares, external oil cooler, period-correct Watanabes on slicks...
Or a Honda Beat with a VFR800 engine
Submitted by: Jake Wetherill
Jake, you win. I'm jealous of this one.
ZR-1 swap a Bel Air
When I was a kid my dad, uncle and grandfather were all huge classic car fans. I always dreamed of a '57 Bel Air with a C4 ZR-1 engine (LT5). I'd like to amend that to a '57 Nomad. And yes, I would want the dual power setup to be functional as a party trick.
More realistic – I have a 348 W motor for my '61 Impala. I'd love to let a pro rebuild it as a 409 torque monster for the big car and put a Tremec 6 speed in it as well.
Submitted by: cintrocrunch1
You all have some wild tastes, huh. Not a modern LT5, the one from the C4.
Buick Verano-swap a Fiero
Pontiac Fiero with a modern drivetrain. I want to put the 2.0 turbo with 6 speed from the 2010s Buick Regals or Veranos.
Submitted by: Scott The Stagehand
Of all the turbo two-liter four-cylinders in the world, that's the one you pick?
Any of them
Does "any of them" count as an answer? I have the ADHD habit of getting stuck into something, making a teeny tiny mistake (that is easily very fixable), being disgusted with myself, and then ignoring the project ever existed.
If I were to pick one, it would be a full restoration (they're old enough, now) of a Mk3 Harlequin Golf. I don't know if I'd keep it stock or I'd go for some period-correct modifications (VR6 swap, 5-lug swap, coils, Euro texture top bumpers with texture side moldings, Kamei/Oettinger/ABT goodies...).
Submitted by: msuitepyon
Heard, chef.