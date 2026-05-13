These Are The Automotive Projects You Dream To Complete

We all have dream cars. Many of us even have dream project cars. Earlier this week, though, I asked all of you beautiful people for a bit of a twist on the formula: What's your dream car project? Not just a make and model, not saying "I want to wrench on an old Honda," but specific details about the actual jobs and mods you want to do to your ultimate project car.

You all showed up with a wealth of responses, and a few of them even weren't just restomodding classic American muscle. One of you actually did something truly magical, and figured out a way to turn an oft-restomodded '60s American car into a build that I would truly be jealous of. Which of you pulled that off? Why not take a look through all ten of my top picks and find out for yourself? Honorable mention goes to the twin-turbo V6 Volkswagen Cabrio, a car I desperately want to see someone attempt to make.