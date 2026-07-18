Why Taking Pictures Of Your Rental Car Is Still An Important Rule To Follow

Renting a car isn't always an easy, headache-free process. You're often in a hurry to get going, especially if you're picking up the car at an airport and trying to finish out a long day of travel, and rental offices can have mindbogglingly frustrating parking lot experiences, whether due to long lines from drop-offs and pick-ups jamming up the works or narrow paths through massive parking lots proving truly harrowing.

But just because you're in a hurry doesn't mean you shouldn't take the time to thoroughly document the state of your rental car. Always inspect your rental in the lot and take photos of every square inch of the vehicle. It might take you extra time, but it could save your neck when it comes time to return your ride. Despite the fact that we live in a world where AI-powered surveillance cameras can identify your car even if you don't have a license plate, many rental companies have yet to adopt vehicle imaging systems at scale.

That means that, if you don't have pictures to prove the condition the car was in when you drove it off the lot, you're effectively at the mercy of the rental company when it comes time to determine any damages. You are likely to be liable for any damage that the rental company hasn't notated up to the point where your rental starts, and without photo evidence, you'll have a hard time fighting any charges said damage would incur. While this may not happen every time, or even many times, the extra few minutes it takes to snap a few comprehensive photos will be well worth it for the added peace of mind.