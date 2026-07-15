These Are Your Most Frustrating Parking Lot Experiences

Okay, so more of a parking situation than a parking lot.

When I went to Texas Tech a billion years ago, during weekdays, every road inside the inner ring road was closed to drivers unless you were faculty or had a special parking permit. Students were expected to walk to class or take one of the busses that constantly circled the ring road. Problem was, those busses tended to be PACKED. Like, Tokyo subway packed.

I lived on campus and had a motorcycle with a parking permit. Interestingly, every parking lot inside the ring road had designated motorcycle parking that anyone with a permit could use.

You just couldn't GET to it during the week.

Well, that just seemed like a challenge to college me.

One day, I hopped on my KZ440 LTD, and tucked right in behind one of those busses and followed him right through every checkpoint. Made it to class in record time! Now that I was inside the ring road, the traffic cops assumed I was allowed to be there!

So I did this every day for about a week or so. It was glorious! I had beaten the system!

Then one day as I was basking in the diesel smoke and blasting through the checkpoints, I spotted the motorcycle cop stationed at the booth waiting for me.

I did get off with a warning, but it was the shoe leather express for me from then on.