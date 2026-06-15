5 Car Rental Companies That Have Solid Ratings And Cool Cars

Renting a car is probably the worst part of any long-distance trip. You've flown into an unfamiliar city, and you're plopped into the driver's seat of an already beat-to-death econobox at $189 per day plus fees. Not only is the experience of car rental expensive, but you've got to be wary of potential scams, and unless you get lucky with your rental car, you'll likely be forced into something you're probably going to hate, or something that is innocuous at best. You only need a car for a few days, so why don't rental agencies offer cool cars instead of boring ones? As luck would have it, if you're looking to spice up your rental car experience, you have some options.

Next time you're out of town for work, or especially if it's a vacation, spend a few minutes beforehand tracking down a cool car. Whether you're using a gig economy rental, a small local exotic rental agent, or going through one of the major national chains, there are lots of fun driving options to choose from. Some of them are expensive, but a short term rental is a lot less expensive than paying to own a high-end sports car yourself. You're probably already pretending to be someone else while traveling anyway, so why not pretend to be a Lamborghini owner?

Here are five different options for your next trip, and the pros and cons of using each.