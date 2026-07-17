City Bans On Car Camping And Vehicle Habitation Are Increasing

A wide variety of reasons might necessitate a person catching some sleep in their own automobile. I know I've had a few quick roadside naps to avoid dozing off on a long road trip. Or maybe you don't have the spare cash for a hotel room. Plenty of people are choosing the "van life" no-fixed-address lifestyle and living out of mobile palaces these days. Or maybe you're one of the estimated 770,000 unhoused Americans who simply can't afford to live anywhere else.

Whatever reason you have to be sleeping in your car, more municipalities and even some state governments are making it illegal. Many of these laws, including one newly passed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, are allegedly aimed at "curbing homelessness" but only serve to exacerbate homelessness and push it into a jailable offense. In a 7-2 City Council vote, Colorado Springs expanded its "camping ban" to include car camping, and ruled the convicted would face a fine, up to 10 days in jail, and having their vehicle impounded.

Let's say you're evicted from your apartment and forced to live in your car until you get back on your feet. Do you think spending 10 days in jail, getting a fine you can't afford, and having your last vestige of safe haven taken away would help in any way? If you still had a job, you've now lost it, and don't really have a way to get a new one.

Forgive my pessimism, but it seems unlikely that this legal ordinance would be levied against a glorious six-figure adventure rig, but rather the 20-year-old economy hatchback turned mobile bedroom of someone desperately clinging to the fringes of society. Car camping is only a crime when it looks like societal collapse.