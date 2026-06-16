Let's Debunk These 6 Common Van Life Myths Right Now

Van life is often represented by flashy photos like this, with the shiny new van, the beautiful sunset, and all that fun stuff. Photo ops like this do exist — I took this photo, and this is my camper van — but they only show one small portion of life on the road. There's a lot more to it, and some of it isn't exactly pretty. For example, what happens if you're spending the night in a Walmart parking lot and have to go to the bathroom at 2:00 am, because Walmarts aren't open 24/7 anymore?

There are quite a few other myths about us van lifers, too, like we're all dirty hippies that never shower. Some say that van life costs an arm and a leg, while others think you have to give up everything you own and live without the creature comforts of home. Some choose to live each of these ways, but neither is a requirement. There is no one right way to live, and that includes life on the road.

I lived on the road full-time in Smokey Da Van for three years. I've experienced what it's really like out there. Some of the myths have roots in facts, while others simply aren't true at all. Let's take a look at 6 of them and find out the story behind the story.