These US States Make Sleeping In Your Car Almost Impossible

Florida House Bill 1365, which came into effect on October 1, 2024, officially prohibits any county from allowing overnight sleeping or camping in public areas. While there are exceptions in designated areas, the conditions allowing those exceptions are fairly strict. For instance, these designated areas must have security on site at all times, restrooms with running water, and access to mental health services. What's more, they must be certified by the Department of Children and Families and are subject to DCF inspections.

This law is intended to crack down on homeless encampments, but Florida doesn't make it any easier on anyone trying to find someplace to rest on the cheap such as Vanlifers, digital nomads, RVers, or tired drivers. Whole sections of the state, like the Florida Keys, have made it illegal to sleep in your car anywhere within their jurisdictions. It's also illegal to sleep on the shoulder of most state highways. Throughout the state as a whole, it is illegal to sleep in your car unless it is on private property where you have the owner's permission, or in a designated camping spot that allows it.

While Florida's new rules may seem extreme, it isn't the only state with laws against sleeping in a vehicle. Here are the U.S. states that are making it just abut impossible to sleep in a vehicle.