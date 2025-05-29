Hunter RMV Expedition Trucks Get Way Better Fuel Mileage Than Your House Does

Delivered new from Acela, the MTV cum Monterra then becomes the starting point for a complete Hunter house build. Every Hunter build is done to the specifications of the client, and can feature as nice of fixtures or appliances as you feel like paying for. With an in-house cabinet maker, solar and wiring specialist, and a variety of construction geniuses on the company payroll, these folks can build your new house.

Every good house starts with a good foundation, right? Hunter has developed a four-point articulating subframe for its habitation boxes, which keeps the box isolated from some of the jounce and jostle of off-roading a big military truck. You'll still need to make sure your cabinets are latched when you put a wheel off the pavement, but this helps maintain the strength and integrity of the exterior walls. Those walls, by the way, are constructed of a thick foam with an estimated 18 R-value, which is better than some stick-built houses. "It's like living in a Yeti cooler," says Hunter RMV co-founder Keith Storey.

Bradley Brownell

The interior appointments are as nice as any RV I've looked at, but properly equipped for hauling deep into the woods or boondocking out in the desert. 1,200 watts of rooftop solar and over 100 gallons of fresh water guarantee you should be able to get wherever you want to go in comfort. There's plenty of room inside the 15-footer box on the back of the Acela to fit a queen-sized elevator bed, as well as the dinette which can fold into another large bed. There's room for more people to sleep in the Hunter habitat box than there is for passengers inside the Acela's cockpit.

Bradley Brownell

If the weather is bad you can use the indoor kitchen's induction cooktop, microwave, sink, and counter space to prepare your meals, but if it's nice out you'll probably want to make use of the roll-out Traeger pellet grill on the outside of your rig under a fold-out shade awning. There's a ton of storage on the outside of the truck to bring along whatever your heart desires, but I'd definitely pack a hammock to lay out and relax while my meat cooks on the grill. And if you went swimming or your dog got dirty in the meantime, you can rinse everything off with an outdoor shower.