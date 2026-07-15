I Had A Weird Little Nissan For A Year And It Wasn't As Cool As I Had Hoped

My wife and I were looking for a fun little summer car to enjoy and came across this pale blue Figaro at a local enthusiast dealership. It was fun while it lasted, but it was more trouble than it was worth, and it wasn't fun enough to keep around. I liked this car, but I never really loved it.

Nissan's "Pike" cars are legendary among car enthusiasts for their incredibly executed vintage aesthetic. The quartet of cutesy post-modernist Nissan vehicles (all based on the Micra platform) included the S-Cargo, Pao, Be-1, and Figaro. I chose the diminutive two-seater (technically, there is a back seat, but it functionally doesn't exist) Figaro for its striking good looks, more powerful turbocharged and fuel-injected engine, and its folding roof.

Purchased for $12,000 and sold at a small loss a bit over 12 months later, this was a short and probably ill-advised fling with a car that didn't really fit my life in the way I thought it might. I was looking for a reasonably frugal summer daily with some retro cues and engaging dynamics. It delivered on 90% of the criteria, but the driving experience fell well short of expectations. It also turned out to be an entirely too center-stage attention grabber. I was getting more attention driving this thing than I would've in the most powerful hypercars.

Don't get me wrong, the car was screwed together pretty well and had held up well over its 60,000 miles of life. But the Figaro was just never built with American roads in mind, and it didn't have any kind of sporting intentions to back up its tiny turbocharged runabout 2+2 vibes.