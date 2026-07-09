Red Bull Racing Put The Finishing Touches On Its $6 Million RB17 Hypercar For Goodwood Debut
Red Bull Racing is finally ready to run its production hypercar in anger over four years after announcing the ambitious project. The championship-winning F1 team's RB17 made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday, with the 1,267-horsepower track-day monster roaring up the estate's famed hill climb during the Supercar Shootout. Over the course of the weekend a trio of the brand's drivers will get behind the wheel, and they will also be joined by Adrian Newey, who will get to drive the machine that was initially his brainchild.
When the RB17 project was revealed, team principal Christian Horner described the hypercar as "Adrian Newey unleashed." Neither man is a Red Bull employee today. Newey left the team in 2024 in the wake of the internal sexual harassment allegations made against Horner. The legendary F1 car designer took his services to Aston Martin this season, where he produced a car so abysmal that he stepped down as team principal after the second race. Red Bull eventually fired Horner in 2025 amid his fallout with Max Verstappen's father and the F1 team's downturn in performance. Despite the change in leadership, development on the RB17 continued. Rob Gray, the current technical director at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said:
"At Red Bull, we're at our best when we're taking on challenges that others might consider impossible. RB17 is exactly that. The ambition was to create a car capable of delivering a level of performance rarely seen outside Formula One, while remaining true to the original vision that inspired the project."
Peerless performance with a hefty price tag to match
🚨 ¡El RB17 de Adrian Newey cobra vida por primera vez en sus propias manos y debuta en Goodwood!— Nachez (@Nachez98) July 9, 2026
✍️ Su último gran proyecto en Red Bull. Uno de los programas de ingeniería más ambiciosos de Red Bull Advanced Technologies
📄 1200CV, 15.000 rev/min, +350km/h. UN MONSTRUO pic.twitter.com/elMGVA2ZaD
In terms of performance, the RB17 is absurd without having an ultra-high-maintenance F1 power unit stuffed in the back like a Mercedes-AMG One. Red Bull instead opted for a 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine from Cosworth, paired with a 200-hp electric motor. The team claims the RB17 weighs less than 1,980 pounds and has a top speed of over 217 miles per hour. This performance doesn't come cheap — Red Bull is producing 50 RB17s with a $6 million price tag. At Goodwood, the hypercar will be taken for a spin by Newey, Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar, team development driver Yuki Tsunoda and F1 Academy driver Alisha Palmowski.
Red Bull Racing is set to celebrate its title-filled past at the Festival of Speed. The team will also be running the RB9 up the hill alongside the RB17 hypercar. Sebastian Vettel raced the RB9 to 13 Grand Prix victories en route to winning the 2013 F1 World Drivers' Championship. Red Bull will exhibit a static display of the team's iconic liveries from its history, from the debut RB1 to the RB21's one-off 2025 Japanese Grand Prix paint scheme. Building a production hypercar isn't a bad idea to fill a spare number in the team lineage.