Red Bull Racing Put The Finishing Touches On Its $6 Million RB17 Hypercar For Goodwood Debut

Red Bull Racing is finally ready to run its production hypercar in anger over four years after announcing the ambitious project. The championship-winning F1 team's RB17 made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday, with the 1,267-horsepower track-day monster roaring up the estate's famed hill climb during the Supercar Shootout. Over the course of the weekend a trio of the brand's drivers will get behind the wheel, and they will also be joined by Adrian Newey, who will get to drive the machine that was initially his brainchild.

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When the RB17 project was revealed, team principal Christian Horner described the hypercar as "Adrian Newey unleashed." Neither man is a Red Bull employee today. Newey left the team in 2024 in the wake of the internal sexual harassment allegations made against Horner. The legendary F1 car designer took his services to Aston Martin this season, where he produced a car so abysmal that he stepped down as team principal after the second race. Red Bull eventually fired Horner in 2025 amid his fallout with Max Verstappen's father and the F1 team's downturn in performance. Despite the change in leadership, development on the RB17 continued. Rob Gray, the current technical director at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said: