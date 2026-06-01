Mazda Will Finally Sell You A Green ND Miata, But It's Barely Green

The ND-generation Mazda MX-5 has been in production for 11 long years, and it has never been available in green, despite Mazda's closely held relationship with the color. This modern MX-5 has been on the market for quite a while, though the car has had a couple of excellent revamps along the way to keep it relevant, and it certainly helps that Mazda started with such a competent platform in the first place. But for that car to have never been available in green is a monumental disappointment. And while the new Zinc Green (pictured) is a reasonably passable shade of concrete, calling this green is tantamount to a slap in the face.

When announcing this new color for the lineup, Mazda mentioned how proud it was of all the great greens it has painted cars over the decades of its existence. The company press release even mentions the original Mazda Go three-wheeler, which was painted in a John Deere-style green and yellow. It also name drops the eye-searing highlighter grellow "Spirited Green" seen on the Mazda2 back when the ND-generation first launched. Unfortunately for Mazda, mere mention of these bold and beautiful shades of green overshadows the new Zinc Green. I'd much rather see a 2027 MX-5 in a color that not only highlights the beautiful lines of the diminutive car, but grabs attention from onlookers.

This new color debuted at the Karuizawa Fan Meeting, one of the largest gatherings of MX-5s in the world, hosted in Karuizawa, Japan on Sunday.