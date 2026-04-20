This Many Turbochargers Is Too Many

One of the greatest human inventions of all time is the exhaust-driven turbine supercharger, colloquially known as the turbocharger, or turbo. When one of these bad boys starts winding up, you know you're in for either a fast ride or an epic explosion. And if one turbo is good, surely more is better, right? But how many more can you put on a car before it's just too many? It seems like just about every gas and diesel vehicle on the market today features a turbocharged engine. There are plenty of twin-turbocharged engines out there, too (lots of pickup trucks and SUVs use twin-turbo V6 engines these days), and Bugatti even made four turbos make sense back in the 1990s.

When twin-turbocharged engines are run in parallel rather than sequentially, you're getting a bit of a compromise that still works better than a single turbocharger. By running two turbos on a V8 engine, let's say, each turbo will be spun up by its own bank of four cylinders. This allows you to use smaller turbochargers, which spool quicker on launch, while providing a larger quantity of compressed air at a given RPM. More boost and more power without the massive boost pressure threshold delay of a single big turbo. What if you want to do more than that, though?

Three- to five-cylinder engines typically don't need more than one turbocharger. Engines using between six and 12 cylinders can usually make do with a pair of turbochargers. Anything 12 cylinders or above can be engineered to use four, but that isn't necessarily required to make big power.

There isn't really a number at which you could stop adding turbochargers to an engine. With a wild enough imagination and a large enough bank account, you could theoretically build compound turbo setups that feed each other basically infinitely. There is definitely a point at which additional turbochargers won't make additional power, though. With lots of dyno time, a huge budget, and good fabrication skills, you could find out that number for your own application, but I don't recommend going that route.