The Road Trip Rules For Driving Through National Parks Keep You And The Wildlife Safe

When the United States declared Yellowstone a public park in 1872, the concept of a national park was a relatively unique one. Among the government-protected landscapes of the world, Bogd Khan Uul in Mongolia and Main Ridge in Tobago are among the few that are older than Yellowstone National Park, and it wasn't until the designation of Yellowstone that the idea began to spread quickly around the globe. Since the founding of the National Parks Service (NPS) in 1916, the country's national parks have become one of the backbones of American culture.

These days, the National Park Service oversees 433 individual "units" — parks, preserves, memorials, etc. — and runs countless programs geared toward preserving these undeveloped places and educating the public about their history and ecology. These units get about 318 million visitors a year, making them a certified hit. Despite the fact that about half of the country is open to giving up on the car-centric way of American life, National Park visitors are driving up in droves, and it's actually kind of a problem.

According to the National Park Service, about one person a week dies in a car accident on a National Park road, and reckless and distracted driving are also putting wildlife at risk. The NPS is basically begging us to slow down and pay attention while visiting the country's breath-taking parks, and we'd better listen. National parks are a top-tier road trip destination, and by abiding by a few easy road trip rules, you can ensure that your next trip is as safe as it is stunning. Key guidelines include following standard driving rules, leaving no trace, rotating drivers, and being cautious around wildlife. While these guidelines are relatively straightforward, they're a bit more nuanced than some may realize.