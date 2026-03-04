Off-Roaders Left With Just 3,800 Miles Of Trails After Judge Shuts Down 2,200 Miles To Preserve An Endangered Keystone Species

The Mojave Desert is known for different reasons in different circles. In the scientific community, it represents one of the hottest, driest, and lowest places in North America that's home to thousands of desert-adapted species and generations of human history. For the off-road community it's a giant playground, and to the surrounding communities, it's home. Regardless of how you understand the Mojave Desert, the Los Angeles Times reported that a federal judge recently ordered the Bureau of Land Management to close 2,200 miles of off-road vehicle trails that cut through the habitat of an endangered keystone species: the desert tortoise. The ruling still preserves about 3,800 miles of off-road routes that don't go through critical tortoise habitat, and 270,700 acres of open area that is unregulated.

It's estimated that humans have inhabited the Mojave area for over 10,000 years, but desert tortoises are believed to have lived in this desert for several millions of years. Now, though, the Mojave Desert tortoise is an endangered species. How could this species that has inhabited the Mojave for millions of years suddenly become endangered? The LA Times said, "Since the 1970s, tortoise populations have fallen by 96% in some plots monitored by biologist Kristin Berry of the U.S. Geological Survey." What started gaining momentum in the Mojave in the 1970s and continues growing in popularity today? Off-roading, for one.