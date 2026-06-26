Ford Chooses The Bear To Test The F-150 Security Package
It's pretty well established that most women would choose to encounter a random bear rather than a random man if they were in the woods alone. Ford also chose the bear, but for rather different reasons. In this case, it was the bear that could inflict maximum damage on an F-150 and put the Ford Security Package to the test. We're not talking about a man in a bear suit, but rather an actual, real-life bear. With the paws and everything.
There was nothing random about this encounter. It was staged both as an impressive photo opportunity and as a PR-friendly test "in the wild," so to speak, to see how the system held up to a non-human attacker. That foe was Tag, an 800-pound Kodiak bear who makes his living in the entertainment industry. Among other roles, Tag played the bear that roamed around Dutton Ranch in the show "Yellowstone." For this video, Tag's trainer, Keith Bauer, guided him through a series of tasks to see just how well the truck stood up to a curious bear. It would also show engineers how the Ford Security Package performed under unbearable circumstances.
Right to bear arms
While the attacks were staged, they still involve an 800-pound bear going at the truck in various ways. The deep claw marks are sure to reduce the resale value a bit. Tag particularly enjoyed getting up on his hind legs and vigorously shaking the F-150 from side to side. He even put a paw through a window, triggering a "Potential Cabin Intrusion" alert, then stuck his head inside, perhaps looking for 69 cans of soda. (Ford assures us an animal welfare specialist was there to make sure Tag didn't get hurt.)
To me, the most impressive part was where Tag figured out how to open the door (which triggered a "Door Opened" alert in the app). The broken window had nothing to do with it. He simply reached into the handle and opened it as a human would. It makes all those bear-safe trash cans in National Parks seem a bit less silly. Ford says that the F-150's door handles were designed for human hands wearing gloves, which apparently makes them large enough for bear paws to operate as well.
I'd love to see a longer version of this video or an entire standalone BTS video. I want to watch Tag bash and trash that truck, even if it's under the precise instructions of a trainer. I have nothing against the truck. It's just amazing to watch what these powerful creatures can do — from a safe distance, of course.