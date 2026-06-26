Ford Chooses The Bear To Test The F-150 Security Package

While the attacks were staged, they still involve an 800-pound bear going at the truck in various ways. The deep claw marks are sure to reduce the resale value a bit. Tag particularly enjoyed getting up on his hind legs and vigorously shaking the F-150 from side to side. He even put a paw through a window, triggering a "Potential Cabin Intrusion" alert, then stuck his head inside, perhaps looking for 69 cans of soda. (Ford assures us an animal welfare specialist was there to make sure Tag didn't get hurt.)

To me, the most impressive part was where Tag figured out how to open the door (which triggered a "Door Opened" alert in the app). The broken window had nothing to do with it. He simply reached into the handle and opened it as a human would. It makes all those bear-safe trash cans in National Parks seem a bit less silly. Ford says that the F-150's door handles were designed for human hands wearing gloves, which apparently makes them large enough for bear paws to operate as well.

I'd love to see a longer version of this video or an entire standalone BTS video. I want to watch Tag bash and trash that truck, even if it's under the precise instructions of a trainer. I have nothing against the truck. It's just amazing to watch what these powerful creatures can do — from a safe distance, of course.