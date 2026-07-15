These Are 5 Of The Fastest Military Aircraft Ever Built

Speed has long been one of the more fascinating aspects of military aviation, with engineers pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the very edge of what physics allows. Interestingly, the real icons of speed are not modern machines but Cold War-era aircraft, which seemingly prioritized sheer pace over everything else.

There are many to choose from. This list highlights some of the most extraordinary speed machines, from design icons like the SR-71 Blackbirdto the North American XB-70 Valkyrie, a bomber transformed into a high-speed research platform for supersonic travel, while also covering Soviet defense legends such as the MiG-25 and MiG-31 aircraft. Many of these aircraft were capable of cracking Mach 3 — that's three times the speed of sound — and in some instances, even more than that. For the record, that's notably faster than the fastest jets a civilian could ever own.

While this list covers five of the fastest military aircraft ever developed and focuses on their headline figures, the aircraft themselves are so much more important than the numbers. They come from a time of technological ambition, each with a fascinating story behind its creation and purpose.