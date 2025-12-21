These Are The Fastest Jets A Civilian Can Own

Owning an aircraft of any sort is a luxury reserved for a very small club. Owning one of the fastest machines on the market, however, is a flex on an entirely different level. Ever since Chuck Yeager's Bell X-1 first broke the sound barrier on October 14, 1947, the world of aviation has learned to respect speed — perhaps more than anything else, other than range. It goes without saying that such speed also carries bragging rights.

Today, the quickest aircraft on earth are almost exclusively military. Many were engineered to dodge missiles and deliver ordnance within minutes of urgency. Modern civilian aviation post-Concorde (which was retired in 1989) isn't as lucky. Bound by fuel efficiency, noise regulations, and cost, passenger planes struggle to go supersonic.

However, that doesn't mean you have to enroll in the air force to taste true speed. A surprising number of ex-military icons have appeared on the private market, and modern business jets from Gulfstream and Bombardier skim just shy of sonic flight. Here are some of the fastest aircraft within reach of private owners, including Cold War interceptors and corporate flagships.