FAA Wants To Legalize Supersonic Flight If Sonic Booms Stay Quiet Enough

The FAA proposed a new rule that would unwind the current ban against supersonic flight over U.S. soil on Tuesday, replacing it instead with limits on the strength of sonic booms. The original rule was set all the way back in 1973, when any aircraft flying beyond the speed of sound would produce sonic booms powerful enough to affect people and buildings. Shattered glass, structural damage, and hearing loss are all pretty bad, so despite the obvious advantages of getting from Point A to Point B faster, the ban was set. What the FAA is saying now is that, hey, the speed of the plane isn't the problem; the sonic boom's power is. So why not regulate the latter instead of the former?

The reason to do this is because there is some exciting research being done right now to reduce the impact of sonic booms. If that can be mitigated enough, then there really shouldn't be any reason to slow a plane to subsonic speed. In fact, in such a world, the whole idea of a speed limit is kind of pointless: how fast is "safe" will change based on technological upgrades. Better just to set a cap on the boom's strength, and then let the planes fly as fast as they can without breaking that threshold.

After a thorough review involving the International Civil Aviation Organization, NASA, the private sector, and university researchers, the FAA has determined that that threshold is 0.11 pounds per square foot (psf) at ground level. The planemaker will have to prove to the FAA that its aircraft can beat that number, and even that will probably have to be established across a range of atmospheric conditions. But if it does so, then the plane will be certified to fly supersonic over the American continent.