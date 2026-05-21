These Are The Historical Figures You'd Ride Shotgun With

A relaxing drive or full-on road trip is only as fun as the company that you keep in the seat next to you. It could be family, or friends, or even a great historical figure. That's what I asked you earlier this week: who, in all of history, would you like to ride shotgun with? As usual, Jalopnik's readers served up a diverse array of answers. Presidents were a popular choice. Really I can't imagine choosing to spend time with a politician myself, but more power to you all. At least you know Benjamin Franklin would have been a fun hang. Another popular category was musicians. A commenter chose David Bowie and I can't imagine a more enjoyable time than hanging around that weird and wonderful man.

The next category where historical figures from the actual history of cars. To which I say, what are ya, a bunch of nerds? You can like things other than cars. Though riding along with Junior Johnson in his prime would be pretty sick. OK, you nerds convinced me. Scroll through to see what historical figures your fellow readers would like to ride along with.