These Are The Only Planes Fast Enough To Outrun The Earth's Rotation

To find out what planes can pull this trip off, we first need to know what our speed target is in order to keep up with Sol. At the equator, the Earth's circumference is about 24,900 miles. Considering the sun does that trip once every 24 hours, we can divide that equator length by 24 and say that the Earth rotates with a surface speed of 1,037.5 miles per hour. Therefore, we'll need a plane that can go Mach 1.35 to keep up with the Sun.

The Concorde — last built in 1979 — might seem the knee-jerk reaction, but while it had the pace to keep up, it lacked the gas. During its record-setting circumnavigation in 1995, the plane had to stop and refuel six times, giving it a final lap time of 31 hours and 27 minutes. We need to find a solution that can both go the distance and go for speed. But what fits that description?

Nasa/Getty

The SR-71 springs to mind as an answer. Not only could the Blackbird's two J58 engines drive it to speeds well north of Mach 3, it could push beyond its 3,600-mile range by doing one thing a commercial plane can't: refuel in flight. Being able to dock and gas up with tankers, a flight in 1971 saw the Blackbird fly over 15,000 miles in 10½ hours, resulting in an average speed of over 1,400 miles per hour.

Do that twice and we've got ourselves a sub-24-hour circumnavigation. But the Blackbird hasn't flown since 1999, so we need to find a more modern solution.