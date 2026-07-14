I'm Almost 40, And I'm Lexus CT 200h F Sport Curious

What if Toyota had built a Prius with better interior materials, a higher-quality audio system, more attractive styling, and for good measure, let's say a little more space for luggage? That sounds like it might just be the perfect daily driver, giving you the practicality of a small wagon with the frugal fuel-sipping economy of the Prius, and none of the penalty-box interior that Prius owners of the era have grown accustomed to. Trust me, I'm already aware of the larger cargo area of the Prius V, but I think I'm just getting too old to live with that plasticky echo chamber. As luck would have it, Lexus launched a "posh Prius" about 15 years ago.

I'm solidly middle-aged now, and my typical daily driver fare of too-stiff hatchbacks and sports cars has given way to hybrids with nice leather. Though, in deference to my Millennial kid-at-heart sensibilities, I still tend to make them too stiff. With recent fuel prices fluctuating up to levels that make me think twice before deciding to go anywhere over the weekend, I think anything I daily drive should have at least some battery power, and after a couple decades of driving almost exclusively German cars, I might be ready for some Japanese reliability.

The CT200h was launched in the U.S. for the 2011 model year with a 134-horsepower hybrid drivetrain. Based on the same platform as the XW30-generation Prius, powered by the same 2ZR-FXE 1.8-liter inline-four, and AC synchronous eCVT transmission (no manual available in this one), this was the lux/sport hybrid hatchback that Toyota never built, and it achieves 43 miles per gallon in the city. With 3,131 pounds to haul around, however, the CT200h was hardly a spirited driver, posting a MotorWeek-tested 10.2-second 0-60 time (Car and Driver claimed 10.6 seconds).