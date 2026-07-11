The Last American-Market Lexus With A Manual Transmission Is A Rare Find Today

Owning a brand-new Lexus with a manual transmission is still possible if you live in Japan, because the company sells you the LBX Morizo RR, which is basically a jacked-up Toyota GR Yaris featuring the 1.6-liter three-pot and the option of a six-speed manual transmission — much like the 2026 GR Corolla.

But here in America, it's a different story. The last time Lexus offered a manual transmission for its U.S. customers was in the second-generation IS 250, specifically the 2012 model year. Although the second-generation IS sedan ran from 2006 to 2013, Lexus dropped the six-speed manual in its final year, offering the six-speed automatic as the sole transmission option for 2013. And this applies to the IS 250 Convertible as well.

Because the manual IS 250 could only be had in RWD format, you might assume it's an enthusiast bargain in 2026, until you realize: A) There's nothing really enthusiastic about its performance, and B) There aren't that many manual IS 250s for sale. At the time of writing, Autotrader has about three listings, iSeeCars has 10, and CarGurus has 11 used cars for sale. In contrast, CarGurus alone has roughly 80 listings of the fifth-generation (2006-2012) BMW 3-series with a manual transmission.

Although pricing is generally based on condition, model year, and so on, you can find ads asking as much as $17,000 for a relatively low-mileage manual IS 250 Convertible. Cheaper examples are available, especially from iSeeCars' listings, but they seem to have been in multiple accidents. Most of the other cars have prices hovering between $10,000 and $13,000.