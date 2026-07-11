The Last American-Market Lexus With A Manual Transmission Is A Rare Find Today
Owning a brand-new Lexus with a manual transmission is still possible if you live in Japan, because the company sells you the LBX Morizo RR, which is basically a jacked-up Toyota GR Yaris featuring the 1.6-liter three-pot and the option of a six-speed manual transmission — much like the 2026 GR Corolla.
But here in America, it's a different story. The last time Lexus offered a manual transmission for its U.S. customers was in the second-generation IS 250, specifically the 2012 model year. Although the second-generation IS sedan ran from 2006 to 2013, Lexus dropped the six-speed manual in its final year, offering the six-speed automatic as the sole transmission option for 2013. And this applies to the IS 250 Convertible as well.
Because the manual IS 250 could only be had in RWD format, you might assume it's an enthusiast bargain in 2026, until you realize: A) There's nothing really enthusiastic about its performance, and B) There aren't that many manual IS 250s for sale. At the time of writing, Autotrader has about three listings, iSeeCars has 10, and CarGurus has 11 used cars for sale. In contrast, CarGurus alone has roughly 80 listings of the fifth-generation (2006-2012) BMW 3-series with a manual transmission.
Although pricing is generally based on condition, model year, and so on, you can find ads asking as much as $17,000 for a relatively low-mileage manual IS 250 Convertible. Cheaper examples are available, especially from iSeeCars' listings, but they seem to have been in multiple accidents. Most of the other cars have prices hovering between $10,000 and $13,000.
Understanding the second-generation IS 250 manual
Perhaps the more pressing issue is the lackluster performance of the IS 250's 2.5-liter V6, despite garnering praise for its smoothness and refinement. You may already know this, but the IS 250 manual was exclusively mated to the 2.5-liter engine. Total output stands at 204 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque, which isn't anything to write home about in today's world of 1,000-horsepower EVs. MotorTrend notes that the IS 250's power figures deliver... "pleasant acceleration and adequate highway cruising and passing, but is nowhere near sporty."
Car and Driver recorded the 2.5-liter-equipped IS clocking a 0-60 time in 7.1 seconds, when a BMW 325i from the same era managed the sprint a full second quicker than the Lexus, despite boasting similar power and torque figures. It found the IS 250's manual clutch engagement to be a bit abrupt and considers the BMW 325i a superior pick purely from a driver's perspective. But the publication had good things to say about the IS 250's driving and handling characteristics compared to its more-powerful 3.5-liter cousin.
Edmunds, on the other hand, flagged the car's rather numb steering and body roll as notable flaws. Moreover, the manual seemed to feel notchy, and the website found the automatic to be the better choice overall. Comfort and luxury seemed to have been the priority, with Edmunds highlighting the car's overall build quality, quiet ride, and well-appointed cabin as its pros.
If you fancy rowing your own gears and prefer the Lexus badge up front, the IS 250 is definitely worth a closer look.