These Are The Best Daily Drivers Our Readers Have Ever Owned
Last week we asked you a question that's similar to a few we've asked you in the past: what's the best daily driver that you have ever owned? Unsurprisingly the Jalopnik audience didn't disappoint, with over 100 responses on the blog alone, not counting answers on social media. Isn't it nice when you're among likeminded folks who are equally obsessi... I mean, excited about similar interests? This is just a roundup of a handful of my favorite answers, so feel free to go back and read through the litany of other responses on the original post, or leave a comment on this one.
I said the best daily driver I've ever owned is my four-door 2017 Mini Cooper S, and I gotta say, it proved that again this weekend when I drove about 80 miles round-trip to a friend's place to wash our cars and averaged 34 mpg. Right now, with gas prices where they are and my salary where it is, I'm thoroughly grateful for my car's efficiency, but it's also a total hoot to whip around canyon roads or urban streets when the mood strikes. Enough about me, though. This is about you, the doting Jalopnik audience, so here are a few of my favorite answers from the audience.
1991 Honda Accord EX
I owned a 1991 Honda Accord EX 5 speed for 12 years and drove 350k miles. I sold it for $1500 to a single mother who had never owned a car before, never drove a stick shift and had recently moved from Boston. We both worked part time at RH, and chatting with her one day she asked if I would help her to find a car. I had another vehicle at the time and couldn't ignore her predicament. She was so grateful for the opportunity to purchase a 1-owner, fully documented, well maintained, reliable car to drive in her new city. Therefore, I taught her how to drive a manual shift car. I missed the car but it was the right thing to do.
Submitted by: CatfishandGrits
1995 Acura Legend
Though it was much shorter than I liked, my 95 Acura Legend was appropriately branded. 18 months of the most comfortable, reliable and practical commuting and road trips I ever had and it never made me feel like I was missing anything faster or more fun.
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagon TDI
My 2010 VW Golf Wagon. I think they were called the Jetta Sportwagon in the US. Mine was black and had the TDI engine and a six-speed manual. I loved that car. I traded it in on a 2013 Passat TDI and as much as I loved the Passat too, I still look back with regret for not keeping the wagon longer. The deep well of torque made the car fun to drive. It was comfortable and got great fuel mileage. Being a wagon, it was eminently usable for household stuff. I put a hitch receiver on it and if something was too big to fit in the back, I hooked up my six-foot utility trailer. It was a great car and I miss it.
Submitted by: Mike-NB
2015 Honda Fit EX
My 2015 Milano Red Honda Fit EX. We celebrate 12 years today since I picked it up, and 100k miles about a month ago. 41 states and still loving it.
Submitted by: Ed Glorius
Porsche Taycan
Taycan. My first EV, been through 2 New England winters... It can fit as much Costco cart as the Mazda3 hatch. Best hot hatch = best daily for me. (Still have the Mazda because #manual)
Submitted by: DLBedford
2001 Porsche 911
My best daily is my current: I daily a 2001 911, and it's perfect. Parks easily anywhere, gets good enough highway mileage, and is very comfortable and quiet.
Submitted by: TheSchrat
2006 Nissan Sentra Spec-V
2006 Nissan Sentra Spec-V. Simple car that was decently agile, efficient, reliable and a wide torque curve for a 4-cylinder that made downshifts unnecessary in a lot of situations. Would buy another if they were still made today. Owned a 2003 Soec-V before that one.
Submitted by: Christopher Hiatt
2020 Mazda 6 Touring
My 2020 Mazda 6 Touring.I bought it January 2021 as a leftover and have put over 110k on it.Absolutely nothing other than scheduled maintenance.I did just drop it off for what I believe is a wheel bearing but I'm not complaining.It's comfortable,fuel efficient,and just sporty enough to make me look forward to driving it everyday.I still get told what a nice looking car it is every now and then after over 5 years.
Submitted by: Bruno
2019 Volvo V90
2019 Volvo V90, the nicest car I've ever owned. It looks fantastic, it's a sharper driver than I ever expected, the seats are the best in the business, and the wagon body makes it extra versatile.
I do wish the fuel economy was a little better, but a little adjustment in driving habits is all it takes
Submitted by: Aldarion
1991 Saab 900 Turbo Convertible
1991 Saab 900 Turbo convertible. First car I ever drove, hand me down from my parents. It was 25 years old by the time I got a hold of it. Nicknamed it the Millenium Falcon because 1) it was the fastest ship in the fleet (har) and 2) when you would downshift and engine break it sounded like the hyperdrive failing to engage in Empire before they dive into the asteroid field.
Submitted by: doc
2005 Subaru WRX
2005 Subaru WRX. It was a manager's car when we bought it at 5K miles and it made it to 225K miles before we sold it a kid down the road. 30+ MPG and quite quick for the time.
Submitted by: DieselWagonGoon
2017 Ford Fiesta ST
My 2017 Fiesta ST. Hands down the most fun car I've ever owned. Makes everyday driving fun and knowing it's out there waiting to whisk me away after a hard day makes me happy. It handles turns like it's a roller coaster, looks like a futuristic jellybean and it makes boost noises! It's super practical too! It's good on gas, cheap to fix, I can fit just about anything in it, park it anywhere and I've camped in it 3 times!! I love my little FiST so much that even after putting 166k miles on it I want to keep it going forever!
Submitted by: PlibbleDibble