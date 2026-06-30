These Are The Best Daily Drivers Our Readers Have Ever Owned

Last week we asked you a question that's similar to a few we've asked you in the past: what's the best daily driver that you have ever owned? Unsurprisingly the Jalopnik audience didn't disappoint, with over 100 responses on the blog alone, not counting answers on social media. Isn't it nice when you're among likeminded folks who are equally obsessi... I mean, excited about similar interests? This is just a roundup of a handful of my favorite answers, so feel free to go back and read through the litany of other responses on the original post, or leave a comment on this one.

I said the best daily driver I've ever owned is my four-door 2017 Mini Cooper S, and I gotta say, it proved that again this weekend when I drove about 80 miles round-trip to a friend's place to wash our cars and averaged 34 mpg. Right now, with gas prices where they are and my salary where it is, I'm thoroughly grateful for my car's efficiency, but it's also a total hoot to whip around canyon roads or urban streets when the mood strikes. Enough about me, though. This is about you, the doting Jalopnik audience, so here are a few of my favorite answers from the audience.