Every Toyota Prius Generation, Ranked By Reliability

The Toyota Prius is more than a global household name; it's an icon that set the template for mass-market hybrid vehicles. The original Prius launched in 1997 as the world's first mass-market hybrid model, proving that a car can indeed shut down its gas engine and operate purely in EV mode at low speeds to save fuel. This is achieved through a clever interplay of its gas engine, electric motor, and small self-charging battery, which sees the Prius provide an EPA-estimated fuel economy of up to 57 mpg combined, earning it a spot among the most fuel-efficient cars ever sold in America.

With drivers regularly prioritizing fuel economy as a means to combat the cost of living crisis, the Toyota Prius often lands at the top of the priority list for most buyers. But equally, reliability continues to be one of the most important considerations for would-be owners, as it helps remove breakdown worries and ensures low running costs. Fortunately, Priuses have generally proven to be very reliable, and well-maintained examples that have racked up over 500,000 miles on the odometer are not uncommon. But you'll find that some generations are more so than others.

As a result, we've ranked the best Toyota Prius generations for reliability based on consumer reviews and their performance in reliability surveys. For each generation, we averaged the reliability scores of the cars based on their ratings in Consumer Reports' surveys. This has enabled us to fit the current fifth-gen Prius, taking into account the 2023 through 2026 models, which are CR-rated. However, as reliability surveys weren't carried out on the first-generation Prius, we have based its assessment on reports from owners.