The Replacement For The Replacement Of The Original A/C Refrigerant In Cars May Itself Need A Replacement

R-1234yf is a hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), rather than an HFC, that was supposed to address the shortcomings of both automotive refrigerants that came before it. It does not affect the ozone layer, and it is not a greenhouse gas. Problem solved, right?

Not so fast. A study by the University of Bristol has revealed that while R-1234yf (also known as HFO-1234yf) does provide these benefits, it is also becoming a major source of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) in the atmosphere. According to ChemTrust, TFA is a "forever chemical" that can harm liver function and reproductive functions, including unborn children. R-134a has also been found to pollute TFAs, but not at nearly as high a rate as its replacement does.

On a global scale, while R-134a emissions are about 22 times higher due to its long period of use since the 1990s, R-1234yf may already be generating three-quarters as many TFAs, despite only having been in use since 2017. Hotspots for current TFA emissions overlap parts of Europe with high vehicle emissions, where R-1234yf has seen greater use for a longer time than elsewhere in the world. It may be a sign of things to come.

Phys.org adds that while R-1234yf is not itself a greenhouse gas, it can break down into rather powerful greenhouse gases like carbon tetrafluoride, which has a global warming potential several times higher than R-134a, and HFC-23, which has an even stronger global warming potential than the old R-12 refrigerant. On top of all that, it costs more than three times as much as R-134a, contributing to the record-high prices of new cars. So it's more expensive, pollutes larger amounts of TFAs, and makes global warming worse than R-134a instead of better, like it was supposed to. Is it time to go back to what my mom called "4/40 air conditioning," which was four windows down and driving 40 mph? It would be a great excuse to bring back vent windows.