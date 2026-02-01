The very first air conditioning system available from the automotive factory was found in the 1940 Packard and was called the "weather conditioner," among other names. It utilized R12 and, while revolutionary, was expensive, didn't permit fresh air, just recirculation, and reportedly broke down frequently. The system utilized a compressor, a condenser, an evaporator coil, and a blower. Interestingly, the air would blow out from behind the seats, as a few of the major components like the blower were located there. However, this design did mean some trunk space was sacrificed, and the back of your neck would typically receive the most attention from the cold air.

Nevertheless, it ignited the imagination of engineers who would eventually make automotive air conditioning not only more affordable, but far more advanced than earlier versions. Unfortunately, for those in the delivery business, it wouldn't be until 2023 that agreements were tentatively made surrounding UPS drivers finally getting air conditioning in their trucks.

Among the features of the Packard's AC system that stuck around was the use of R12. It was the first widespread refrigerant used across the automotive industry. However, R12 was eventually replaced with R134a, due to environmental concerns. While R134a was the go-to option for many years, it too was eventually found to pose an environmental threat and was replaced with R1234yf, which is used today.