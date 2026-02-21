How Your Car's A/C Does More Than Just Cool The Air

The words "air conditioning" are intrinsically linked with summer. That may be why many people think all it does is cool down the car's cabin by pushing cold air inside, but removing heat is just one part of its job. In fact, the air conditioning system is designed to manage heat in a broader sense. No "cold" is being created out of thin air here. Rather, an air conditioning system (A/C) just moves heat from one place to another in a refrigerant cycle. The refrigerant (which was once R12 Freon, then R134a, and is now R1234yf) absorbs heat from the cabin and whisks it through the system before dumping it outside the vehicle.

The refrigerant begins its journey by being compressed and passed through a condenser. This is where the absorbed heat is released outside the car. Then, the pressure and temperature are lowered rapidly in an expansion valve. The cooled refrigerant then goes to the evaporator, which is normally found inside the dashboard, and as cabin air passes over the evaporator, heat is pulled from that air and absorbed by the refrigerant before the air is circulated back inside.

Some might not have realised, however, that the same system is also behind the climate control in modern cars. It does this by mixing the warm air from the heater core with the cool, dry air from the A/C system. Whether you cool or warm the air, the A/C system is always in play.