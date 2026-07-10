China Successfully Lands Space Rocket For First Time, Matching SpaceX And Blue Origin

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is the juggernaut of space rocketry, accounting for over half of all rocket launches globally in 2025. It can do that because its first-stage booster (the part that powers the rest of it into orbit) can be recovered on a drone boat, quickly refurbished, and then put back to work. That both increases launch cadence (because SpaceX doesn't have to wait around to manufacture a brand new booster) and decreases launch cost (for the same reason). That capability has allowed the company to put tens of thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit, something that wasn't even possible a decade ago.

China has its own designs for megaconstellations, involving up to 200,000 orbiters. But so far, the nation has only managed 400, according to the New York Times. The nation's reach has so far exceeded its grasp by quite a bit. If it can now reuse its boosters like SpaceX (planned by end of this year), its reach is going to extend a whole lot farther.

And by "farther," I mean the Moon. This rocket, the Long March 10B, is the medium-lift cargo variant of the still-in-development Long March 10, which is slated to take Chinese taikonauts to the lunar surface by 2030. Successful recovery marks an important milestone for the rocket family, which means a Moon landing just got a lot more likely to happen on-schedule. NASA's plan is still to attempt a landing in 2028 as part of the Artemis IV mission, but that depends on one or both potential landers acing their tests on Artemis III. This generation's space race is very close, and tightening.