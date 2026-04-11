Visitors From Outer Space (NASA's Artemis II Astronauts) Splash Down Off The Coast Of San Diego

NASA's Artemis II mission successfully concluded with a splashdown off the coast of San Diego at 5:07 p.m. PDT, bringing four brave astronauts from the U.S. and Canada back home after a nine-day journey around the Moon. Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen made their lunar flyby on April 6, where they took a visual geologic survey of the Moon's far side, becoming the farthest from Earth that any living organisms have ever been at 252,756 miles. It is the first crewed voyage to our closest neighbor since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Coming home is never easy after a long trip, but it's a lot harder when you're traveling around Mach 35. Slamming back into the atmosphere at that speed causes friction burns of up to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The only thing between the astronauts and that temperature was the Orion capsule's heat shield, which famously failed its test during the uncrewed Artemis I mission back in 2022. Fortunately, engineers were able to recreate the failure conditions on the ground afterward, which allowed them to solve the problem by simply changing the entry angle for Artemis II. It's a small change, but it sure worked for the crew today. NASA also had chase planes taking readings of the reentry to better understand how the shield held up.

This great news is hitting home for everyone today, but if you're in Southern California, it might have hit you physically too. The force of the capsule's return was enough to cause a sonic boom that could be felt through the whole region. If you did, the U.S. Geological Survey would like you to fill out a, well, survey about it.