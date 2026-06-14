Here Is What NASA's Artemis III Mission Will Do

Now that NASA's Artemis II mission has successfully taken human beings farther from Earth than ever before, the time has come for the space agency to get serious about what comes next. On Tuesday, NASA revealed the details of the Artemis III mission, which is scheduled to launch sometime in 2027. It will not feature any returning crew from Artemis II, and it will not attempt to fly to the Moon, much less land on it. What it will do is arguably the most complex single mission NASA has ever attempted.

Not that long ago, the plan was for Artemis III to be the first Moon landing mission since 1972. However, that would have meant sending astronauts to do so without even testing any of the lunar landing vehicles first. Realizing that that's something it should probably do, in February NASA redesigned the entire Artemis program. The third Artemis mission was changed to stay in Earth orbit as a way to try out not one, but two lunar landers.

We now know what that will entail. First, an SLS rocket will launch four astronauts into orbit aboard an Orion capsule, exactly like Artemis II did earlier this year. Next, Blue Origin will send its Blue Moon lunar lander into orbit aboard a New Glenn rocket. Orion will dock with the lander for two days, during which the astronauts will run tests and practice entering the other spacecraft.

That's already a lot to handle, but Artemis III isn't done. Next, SpaceX will launch a Starship rocket into orbit, which will dock with Orion for one day. The astronauts will again run tests, but apparently not actually enter the spacecraft this time. After that, it's time to come home, and Orion will splash down in the ocean for recovery. Total elapsed time: around two weeks.