President Trump Pardons 9 More Diesel Tuners Convicted Of Violating The Clean Air Act

President Trump pardoned another nine people convicted of tampering with emission controls or selling the parts to do so, reports the Washington Post. This comes hot on the heels of last week's memorandum that many are calling a "Right to Repair" victory, but really seeks to defang California's process of testing and certifying emission-compliant aftermarket equipment.

On Friday, July 3, Trump posted to Truth Social:

It is my Great Honor to have just signed Pardons for six people who were persecuted by the Biden Administration, and were in, or being sent to, prison, for "fixing their car." While I know this sounds ridiculous, it is nevertheless a fact, and part of the Weaponization and Stupidity that our Country had to endure during four long years of Sleepy Joe Biden. I AM SETTING THEM ALL FREE, RIGHT NOW!

In fact, he pardoned nine people for Clean Air Act violations, not six. The people he pardoned were not home DIY mechanics as he implies, but professionals who either deleted emission controls or sold components to do so to anywhere from a small fleet to hundreds of thousands of customers. Most of these investigations and convictions took place, at least in part, during Trump's first or second term, rather than exclusively under Biden as Trump claims. In what must certainly be coincidences, Trump also pardoned Adam Kidan, who had pleaded guilty to fraud charges and also donated more than $4 million to Trump's and other Republican campaigns, as well as Jack Harvard, also convicted of fraud but who has allowed troops to train on his land at no charge.