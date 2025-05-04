You Might Not Know What A Deleted Truck Is, But You've Probably Seen One

If you search the internet, particularly Facebook groups and Reddit threads of the diesel persuasion, you'll likely find enterprising yet unscrupulous "dealers" of mod kits and tuners designed to amp up the power and get rid of the systems holding trucks back. But before you consider one of these black market diesel mods, know this — deleting your truck can come with heavy consequences.

Tampering with any vehicle's emission control system is a violation of federal law, regardless of whether you live in a state that mandates emissions testing. You can get slapped with a whopping fine of nearly $5,000 for each modified part. For dealers and diesel shops caught installing illegal emissions defeat devices, the penalties can not only include potentially millions in fines, but an unintended long-term vacation in federal prison.

Even though it's possible that emissions standards could end up being relaxed under the current administration, for now, it's a much smarter idea to keep you and your truck out of trouble by not driving deleted. Thankfully, legally compliant alternatives have emerged on the market, which offer improvements to power production and reliability while keeping your factory emissions systems intact. Sure, you may not feel like you're stickin' it to the man, but at least you're far less likely to end up in expensive legal trouble, with the added bonus of not voiding your new truck's factory warranty.