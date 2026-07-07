The Tallest Highways In America Aren't For The Faint Of Heart

The U.S. is a huge place, and it's one that's full of exciting roads that many of us dream to drive one day. We've asked for your favorite driving roads in the past, and answers varied from California's Pacific Coast Highway to downtown L.A. interstates, plus just about any road in the Finger Lakes.

While those are all fabulous for one reason or another, there are some driving roads that appeal to only those with the most adventurous spirits. These are the tallest highways in the U.S., and with peaks sitting north of 12,000 feet or more, there are unique challenges that come with tackling these roads.

Those challenges include adverse weather, visibility concerns, and altitude issues that will affect occupants just as much as vehicles. Still, very few of them are regularly classed as genuinely dangerous driving roads. And so — with a little bit of common sense and forward planning — inspired motorists looking for a unique experience can tackle them quite safely.

Below, we've highlighted the five highest paved roads in America, and, interestingly, four of them are found in the state of Colorado, while the other requires a trip to Hawaii. So, for an adventure at altitude, a trip to Colorado looks like the best bet, and with Pikes Peak itself sitting within the top five, these highways certainly are not for the faint of heart.