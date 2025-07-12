What Is Engine Braking (And Are You Doing It Wrong)?

For many people, driving is as simple as hitting the gas to go — for more engine power — and using the brakes to stop. But your motor can actually help slow you down in certain situations, too. It's called engine braking, which isn't to be confused with breaking in an engine, although that's one of the parts that does need it in a new car.

The way engine braking works is that when you lift your foot off the accelerator, it closes the engine's air intake valve, and that, in turn, creates a vacuum in the engine. This makes more resistance for the pistons and other components to fight against, slowing how fast the engine can revolve. It's sort of like instead of the engine driving the wheels, the wheels are trying to drive the engine, only the vacuum makes it more difficult, slowing down the vehicle.

So, simply taking your foot off the gas initiates engine braking, and most people downshift into a lower gear at the same time, with the difference in gear ratios acting to provide additional resistance — and reduce the vehicle's speed further.