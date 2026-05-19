These Cars Deserve Better Names

I'm very serious when it comes to a car's name. They're like first impressions. After all, when a car company is unveiling a new car, the first thing we usually learn is its name. Choose the wrong name, and an otherwise good car could fall completely flat, go unnoticed and die on the vine. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know which car deserves a better name. What vehicle was saddled with the sort of name that is far more appropriate for some sort of graphic calculator or seems like it was pulled from a pile called "Dull First Drafts"? I let you goobers run wild with this one, allowing you to choose cars that were either still in production or ones that had long bitten the dust, and I'm glad I did. People like to complain about the current state of the automotive industry, but we had some true duds in the past.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you drop on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think deserve better names. If your car is on the list, please consider either debadging it or getting a Sharpie and writing something new.