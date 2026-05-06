These Are Your Favorite Cars Named After Places

It's a no-brainer to say "cars transport you to another place." That's like, the whole point of cars. But when the simple act of being inside a car turns into a transformative transportation experience, then you know you have a vehicle that is something special. That's why I asked you about your favorite cars with place names last week. I wanted to know what cars conjure up images of fancy racetracks, relaxing winding roads, or just engaging driving experiences with simply their names. As always, you delivered.

I said the Renault Floride because of course I did. A French roadster designed by Carrozzeria Ghia? Be still my heart! But while I asked for your favorites, one commenter, Former Autoblog (and if you really are from the Former Autoblog, hello from an also former Autoblogger) turned the question on its head and called out lame cars for using beautiful or engaging locals to boost its allure. I will admit, the Chevy Monte Carlo is probably the least Monte Carlo-looking car in existence. Take a look at all the place name cars we conjured up last week and do a little sight-seeing from the comfort of your home.