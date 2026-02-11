What Are The Four Strokes Of An Engine?

After the intake comes the compression cycle, and it happens as the piston ascends from BDC to TDC. Compressing the air/fuel mixture is essential to improving combustion efficiency, and packing the volatile mix into a smaller space helps raise the temperature and pressure inside to squeeze out more energy when it combusts. At this point, the intake valve has closed to seal the chamber. As the piston rises and compresses the air/fuel mixture, the spark plug ignites the mix just before the piston reaches TDC.

More energy means more power, and more power is produced if the piston is pushed harder downwards after the air/fuel mixture ignites. We're slightly getting ahead of ourselves here, but it demonstrates how compressing the air/fuel mixture leads to better explosions and more power down the line.

It's also important to discuss the compression ratio. That refers to the volume of the cylinder when the piston is BDC relative to the volume when the piston is at TDC. In short, it's the max volume of the combustion chamber when the piston is at its lowest point (BDC) divided by the volume when the piston is at its highest point (TDC). For example, an 11:1 (or 11 to 1) compression ratio typically means the piston squeezes the air/fuel mixture into a space that's 1/11th of its original volume at the end of the compression stroke.