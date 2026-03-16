These Are Your Favorite Vans

The best part of last week was the reveal of the Mercedes-Benz VLE, a new electric luxury van that, believe it or not, will be sold in the United States. Vans have already been having a bit of a renaissance in the U.S., but they're especially popular in Europe and Asia, where there are all sorts of new vans with cool designs and interesting technology.

That got me thinking about my favorite vans, which led me to ask the Jalopnik readership what your favorite vans are. To my great appreciation, you lot had a ton of great answers, from modern vans to vintage ones, affordable vans to racing prototypes. Throughout history there have been so many incredible vans, including cargo vans and MPVs and minivans and all sorts of other kinda strange genre-busters, all of which were represented in the comments. I've rounded up my favorites here, but it's worth going through and reading the rest.