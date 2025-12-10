Why Did FWD Become The Default For Cheap Cars?

At this point, it shouldn't come as a surprise that run-of-the-mill economy cars still stick to the basics – front-wheel drive, transverse engines, and struts. While it wasn't the case during the 1950s and early '60s, when rear-wheel drive (RWD) was the norm, the turn of the millennium saw things change dramatically. If you've bought a cheap car in the last decade or two, like the 2022 Honda Civic, it probably came with front-wheel drive, otherwise dubbed FWD.

However, apart from gearheads, no one really bothers asking why FWD became so ubiquitous in economy cars. Unsurprisingly, it all comes down to money. Cheap cars are cheap because they don't cost a lot to make, and if you're in the market for a cheap and reliable car, chances are it will come with FWD.

Where a drivetrain sits determines a lot about the vehicle's driving dynamics. For instance, mid-engine cars are often praised for their superior handling, as opposed to front-engine cars. That said, not everyone is picky about handling characteristics, and economic factors often outweigh handling concerns. FWD systems offer manufacturers massive savings, which is crucial if they're targeting entry-level customers who consider a car as simply a means of personal transport. FWD cars are less complicated and easier to build, which is exactly why the bean counters love them.