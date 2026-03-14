Why Are Two-Stroke Engines So Environmentally Unfriendly?

The rattle, buzz and clatter of a two-stroke engine is unmistakable, but it isn't necessarily good for the planet. That's because A) two-strokes burn oil and B) they are inefficient. Lubricating oil has hydrocarbons and additives that, when burnt, can form particulate matter and several volatile organic compounds, which eventually end up being released into the atmosphere. Despite modern two-stroke engines using DFI (direct fuel injection) and TPI (transfer port injection) technologies and not having to premix gas and oil (autolube systems), you can't take away what is inherent to their design — burning oil. Admittedly, the REV Force two-stroke engine claims to have fixed that, but it's just a prototype.

So let's not get carried away by potentials, and focus our attention on understanding the two-strokes in your lawnmower, your neighbor's chainsaw, or your mate's boat. The vast majority of readers might be familiar with the two-stroke concept, but for the uninitiated, two-stroke designs split the "suck, squeeze, bang and blow" sequence of a four-stroke piston engine across two piston strokes. By design, these engines are smaller and less complex than a four-stroke. The common crankcase-scavenged type has no traditional camshafts as such, and instead rely on ports, namely the intake, exhaust, and transfer ports, which the piston covers and uncovers as it moves up and down the cylinder.

The inefficiency argument is primarily down to the intake charge "leaking" through the exhaust port because of something called symmetric port timing. Essentially, there is a window where fresh charge enters the combustion chamber via the transfer port when the piston hasn't fully closed/covered the exhaust port. This inefficiency was greatly improved using DFI and, later, through TPI.